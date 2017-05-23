WASHINGTON May 23 The U.S. House of Representatives Republican leaders on Tuesday praised President Donald Trump's proposed federal spending budget and said lawmakers would be able to find common ground with the administration's plan.

"At least we now have common objectives: grow the economy, balance the budget. So at least we are now on that common ground, and we will have a great debate about the details about how to achieve those goals," U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said at a news conference. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Susan Heavey)