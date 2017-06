Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) talks to reporters during a series of votes in Washington December 17, 2011. The U.S. Senate voted on Saturday to extend a payroll tax cut for two months in legislation that also attempts to force President Barack Obama to approve construction of... REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed a $915 billion bill to fund most federal agency activities through next September and avert a government shutdown.

By a vote of 67-32, the Senate approved the legislation that passed the House of Representatives on Friday. It now goes to President Barack Obama for signing into law.

A wide range of government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency and Labor Department, faced the possibility of shutting down this weekend as their funding was exhausted without this legislation.

