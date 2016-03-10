WASHINGTON The U.S. government posted a budget deficit of $193 billion in February, virtually unchanged from the same period one year ago, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $200 billion deficit for last month. The government had a deficit of $192 billion in February 2015, according to the department's monthly statement.

Accounting for calendar adjustments, February would have shown a $202 billion deficit compared with an adjusted $194 billion deficit in February 2015.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit was $353 billion, down 9 percent from a $387 billion deficit this time last year.

Treasury collected a total of $169 billion last month, while outlays stood at $362 billion.

