Dec 15 Republicans and Democrats are
working to resolve differences to keep the government running
beyond the weekend, and are sparring over the details of
legislation to fund health and labor, defense and education
services.
Below is a summary of the major provisions in the $915
billion spending proposal unveiled by Republicans in the House
of Representatives early on Thursday. The legislation contains
several controversial policy provisions opposed by Democrats,
who have not signed off on the details. The House plans to vote
on Friday.
DEFENSE SPENDING
The Pentagon's budget would increase $5 billion over last
year's budget to $518 billion, and about $21 billion below what
was requested by President Barack Obama. It also includes an
additional $115 billion for overseas operations.
TREASURY, IRS
The legislation would cut funds to the Treasury Department
and the Internal Revenue Service below last year's levels. The
Treasury would get $12.2 billion, $882 million below last year
and almost $2 billion short of what Obama requested. The IRS
would get $11.8 billion - $305 million short of last year and
$1.5 billion less than the president's request.
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
The bill provides $1.3 billion for the SEC, a $136 million
increase over last year but $86 million less than Obama
requested. It also cuts $25 million in funding for the
Democrats' financial overhaul known as the Dodd-Frank law.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY
The bill cuts EPA funding from last year, funding the
agency at $8.4 billion, $524 million less than Obama sought.
HEALTHCARE
Funding for the Department of Health and Human Services,
which administers the Democrats' health care overhaul, also
would be cut. It gives HHS about $70 billion, $700 million
below last year and $3.4 billion less than sought by Obama.
CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS
The bill would prohibit requiring contractors to disclose
federal campaign contributions when submitting for a federal
contract - a policy Obama proposed.
CUBA
The bill tightens rules regarding travel and family
remittances to Cuba and clarifies rules regarding some exports
to Cuba.