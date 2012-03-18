* Committee vote expected Wednesday
* Competing plans to offers contrasts for campaign
* Democrats eager for debate on issue
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 18 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives will try this week to seize control of
the election-year spending debate by rolling out a plan to slash
trillion-dollar deficits and revive controversial reforms to the
Medicare healthcare program for the elderly.
The effort from influential House Budget Committee Chairman
Paul Ryan aims to portray Republicans as unafraid to face the
tough decisions needed to avoid what they warn is a looming U.S.
debt crisis.
He intends to contrast Republicans with what they view as a
big tax-and-spend budget from President Barack Obama that would
produce a fifth straight year of $1 trillion deficits and make
no major changes to Medicare or the Social Security government
retirement program.
Ryan will unveil the sequel to his "Path to Prosperity"
budget on Tuesday, with a committee vote scheduled for
Wednesday. It is expected to be considered on the House floor
the following week, an aide to House Majority leader Eric Cantor
said.
Although the Ryan budget resolution is expected to win
approval in the Republican-controlled House, neither it nor
Obama's budget plan is expected to become law. Mainly, they will
be used as campaign platforms detailing policies each party
wants to pursue if it wins the White House and control of
Congress in November.
The main goal for Republican lawmakers is to change the
subject of campaign debates from political gridlock in Congress
to one where they claim an advantage - spending and deficits.
Republican aides were keeping details under tight wraps, and
Ryan's appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" program on
Sunday was canceled without explanation.
The committee and Republican leaders were trying last week
to quell an uprising among fiscal conservatives who were
demanding deeper cuts than those specified in caps agreed to
with Democrats in last year' debt limit deal. Ho u se leaders were
insisting on a more modest cut of $19 billion to the budget caps
for fiscal 2013, which starts on Oct. 1.
But the quick committee vote on Wednesday and swift movement
to the House floor - even with a critical highway bill still
pending - is an indication that conflict may have been set aside
and that there are sufficient votes to pass the budget plan
without any help from Democrats.
MEDICARE REFORMS REDUX
Many of the 87 first-term Republicans in Congress were
elected on pledges to slash wasteful Washington spending and the
plan gives them an opportunity to get back on territory where
they are more comfortable. Projections of ballooning U.S. debt
are still a major election-year concern among voters.
"It will be a historic budget, it will alter the debt course
of America," Senator Jeff Sessions, the top Republican on the
Senate Budget Committee told Fox News Channel. "It will take us
from unsustainability to sustainability. I'd like to see them
go really far with that budget."
While Republicans aim to bring the budget back into balance
without raising taxes, Obama's approach calls for higher taxes
on the wealthy, while boosting investments in infrastructure and
education and bringing deficits down more gradually to a
sustainable level.
The Ryan plan is expected to draw a significant amount of
its savings from reforms to Medicare and Medicaid, the
healthcare programs for older Americans and the poor. But it
will contain modifications from last year's plan, which proposed
replacing traditional fee-for-service Medicare with a
voucher-like system to allow seniors to purchase private
insurance.
That set off a firestorm of controversy among seniors,
helping Democrats to win control of a traditionally Republican
House district in upstate New York last year.
Instead, Republicans aim to blunt that criticism by allowing
seniors a choice between traditional Medicare and competing
private plans, drawing on a proposal floated by Ryan and
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden in December. They argue the changes
will make the programs sustainable for future generations.
But analysts say Republicans will struggle to explain the
Medicare reforms to seniors. Democrats, who are positioning
themselves as defenders of the popular program, are itching for
a fight over the plan..
In addition, the Republican plan is expected to shield U.S.
defense spending from automatic spending cuts that kick in next
January. Since a special commission failed to agree on deeper
spending cuts after last year's debt limit deal, the government
faces an across-the-board $97 billion budget cut.
Those cuts are expected to be shifted to other parts of the
budget, including entitlements, in line with a similar proposal
from the Republican-led House Armed Services Committee.
"House Republicans are continuing their efforts to
reprioritize the savings called for under the Budget Control
Act, because our troops and military families shouldn't pay the
price for Washington's failure to take action," Ryan said in a
statement last week.