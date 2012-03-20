* Deficits of $3.13 trillion over next 10 years
* Savings from dismantling healthcare law, other programs
* Plan has little chance of becoming law
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. House Republicans
placed a major election-year bet on Tuesday on a
deficit-slashing budget proposal the party hopes will win over
voters and quell any concerns about the plan's most
controversial element - a sweeping revamp of Medicare.
The plan, authored by Congressman Paul Ryan, seeks to draw a
sharp contrast between Republicans' vision of a smaller,
less-intrusive federal government with that of President Barack
Obama, who stresses the importance of social safety nets and
emphasizes the positive role government plays in the economy.
The Ryan plan would shrink U.S. deficits to $3.13 trillion
over 10 years - less than half the size of the deficit projected
under Obama's own plan. It would dismantle Obama's 2010
healthcare reform law and make deep cuts to federal employee
pensions and to social programs such as food stamps and the
Medicaid health care program for the poor.
In offering a well-defined conservative alternative to the
Democratic president's approach to solving the nation's
long-term problems, Republicans are hoping to win over voters
profoundly worried about huge U.S. deficits and Obama's
stewardship of the economy.
"We are sharpening the contrast between the path we are
proposing and the path of debt and decline that the president
has placed us upon," Ryan said in a speech to the conservative
American Enterprise Institute.
Where Obama and many Democrats want to raise taxes on the
wealthy and boost near-term spending on infrastructure and
education, Republicans want to cut taxes and spending, except
for defense. They reckon that the Ryan budget will help portray
them as better-equipped to govern responsibly and make tough
fiscal choices.
While the Republican plan has little chance of becoming law
due to opposition in the Democratic-controlled Senate, it could
still have some real-world consequences.
The overhaul of the popular but increasingly expensive
Medicare plan sets up Republicans for another round of damaging
election-year attacks from Democrats, who have vowed to preserve
the fee-for-service program.
The Republican budget also seeks to cap discretionary
federal spending on education, transportation and other
government programs at $1.029 trillion, roughly $18 billion less
than Democrats want. That sets up a battle over spending that
could potentially shut down the government just weeks before the
Nov. 6 election.
ALTERED MEDICARE REFORMS
After proposing last year to convert Medicare into a
voucher-like program to allow seniors to purchase private health
insurance, Ryan has modified his reforms in a bid to blunt
criticism that it would shift too many costs onto the elderly.
The new plan offers so-called premium support to allow
beneficiaries to purchase either traditional Medicare or
competing plans through a government-run exchange.
But political strategists say the party will still struggle
to sell it to older voters who worry about their benefits.
The plan also drew a quick rebuke from the Federation of
American Hospitals, which said it would "make it difficult for
hospitals to meet the healthcare needs of seniors and the most
vulnerable in our communities."
A statement from House Democrats branded it a "vicious plot
to destroy our nation's promise to our seniors" while the White
House said it was harmful to the vast majority of Americans.
"What we see in this proposal is, again, much like its
predecessor, essentially a shift of money from the middle class,
seniors and lower-income Americans, disabled Americans, to the
wealthiest Americans," said White House spokesman Jay Carney.
Democrats see the Medicare reform push as politically toxic
for Republicans in congressional races and are targeting
Medicare-focused campaigns against some 41 House Republicans
that they see as vulnerable in November.
THE MAN BEHIND THE PLAN
But the political risk on Medicare has not daunted Ryan, who
at 42 has fashioned an image as a brash young reformer bent on
shrinking government. The budget gives him a huge platform to
influence his party's direction and the campaign debate.
Known for his slick YouTube videos showing dire forecasts of
U.S. debt growth and for slipping in iPod earbuds sometimes when
reporters are around, Ryan has kept the debt debate on the boil
since Republicans took control of the House in 2010.
But some lawmakers say House passage of the Ryan plan is not
assured and House Speaker John Boehner may need to twist arms
within his unruly Republican caucus for support.
"There are a variety of worries from a lot of different
people and different angles," said Congressman Mike Simpson, a
Republican on the Budget and Appropriations committees. "Some
people - Medicare is the worry. Some people - discretionary
spending is the worry. Some people - defense is the worry."
On discretionary spending, the Ryan budget seeks to reduce
fiscal 2013 spending caps agreed with Democrats last year by
$18.4 billion. Democrats warn that the cut breaks last year's
debt-limit agreement meant to keep fiscal peace and risks a
government shutdown by causing conflict over spending bills.
Some Tea Party Republicans who wanted deeper cuts may balk
at the plan, but it does offer them some comfort by shielding
defense and security spending from automatic spending cuts that
are scheduled to kick in next January.
"It's just not good enough," said Republican Tim Huelskamp,
a Budget Committee freshman, telling Reuters that he would vote
against it because the cuts do not go far enough.
The Ryan plan contains another element popular with
Republicans across the board: tax reform. It proposes to cut top
rates for individuals, paring back the number of tax brackets to
two - 25 percent and 10 percent - from six now.