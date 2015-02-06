WASHINGTON Feb 6 The Congressional Budget
Office on Friday estimated a $195 billion U.S. budget deficit
for the first four months of the current fiscal year, up from
$183 billion in the same period last year.
The CBO said the $12 billion increase in the deficit for the
October-January period was largely driven by lower payments to
the U.S. Treasury this year from government-controlled mortgage
finance groups Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
compared to the prior year period. Both receipts and outlays
were up by about 8 percent, the non-partisan budget agency said.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)