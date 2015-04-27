By David Lawder
negotiators on Monday reached a compromise deal for the first
joint House-Senate budget in six years, one that seeks to boost
military spending while calling for deep cuts to social programs
to eliminate deficits in a decade.
But congressional aides said the deal, to be formally
unveiled on Tuesday, will stop well short of directing
appropriations committees to actually implement those cuts.
Instead, it will focus on the use of budget procedural tools
on repealing or replacing President Barack Obama's signature
health reform legislation, the aides said.
Passing a budget will allow Republicans the opportunity to
use budget "reconciliation" procedures to dismantle "Obamacare"
with only a simple majority vote in the Senate, rather than a
near-impossible 60 vote margin that would require some
Democratic support.
As reported by Reuters last week, the compromise budget will
exclude Representative Paul Ryan's longstanding proposals to
convert the Medicare health program for seniors to a system of
subsidies for largely private health insurance.
The House of Representatives had included the Medicare
reforms in its budget for a fifth straight year, calling for the
changes to start in 2024. But the more cautious Senate did not
include the proposals, adopting similar savings goals for the
program as Obama proposed.
The Republican budget will nominally maintain statutory
"sequester" spending caps for the military and domestic federal
agencies for the 2016 fiscal year starting Oct. 1. But at the
same time it skirts the caps by providing an additional $38
billion in military spending via a special off-budget account
for war operations.
The final language is expected to drop Senate language that
would have required such war funding to be offset with other
savings.
While the budget will help guide the process of crafting
spending bills for the next fiscal year, most of it is
non-binding and represents a policy manifesto for Republicans
who now control both chambers of Congress.
Once the budget is passed, the fiscal debate will shift to a
separate effort to find other savings or revenue increases to
ease the sequester spending constraints that were enacted in a
2011 budget law.
If Congress fails to lift the spending caps, military and
domestic agency spending next year would stay flat at about $1
trillion, the same level as a decade ago. This also would make
passage of spending bills more difficult, raising the risk of a
government shutdown on Oct. 1.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
David Gregorio)