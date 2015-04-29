By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Senator Bob Corker
endorsed the first joint House-Senate budget in six years on
Wednesday, clearing the way for passage later this week of the
Republican prescription to slash domestic spending.
Corker had been the last holdout among Republican members of
a 30-member budget negotiating committee, citing concerns over
provisions that would allow higher spending on discretionary
government programs.
"There is no question this budget is far from perfect, but
it is some progress since it has been a long time since the
Congress has completed this basic part of governing," Corker
said in a statement announcing his signature.
"I have had conversations on both sides of the Capitol
laying out what I believe we need to do to prepare for next
year's budget process so that we can make much greater progress
toward addressing the tremendous fiscal challenges our country
faces," Corker said.
His signature means the budget agreement between Republicans
who control the House and Senate could get a House vote by
Friday.
Corker had sought to eliminate what he called an accounting
"gimmick" that would allow unspent funds from mandatory federal
benefits programs to be shifted to military and domestic agency
budgets. The final budget agreement phases out such funding
shifts over time in line with Senate language that he previously
supported.
A senior House Republican aide also said that Corker had
been seeking commitments from Republican leaders to protect his
Iran nuclear agreement oversight bill from damaging amendments.
That measure is now under consideration in the Senate.
House Republicans on Wednesday said there was sufficient
support in the party to pass the joint budget, which seeks to
eliminate deficits within a decade through deep cuts to social
programs while increasing military spending. Democrats have
vowed to oppose it.
"It sounds good. They said if we liked the first one, which
I voted for, we'll like this one," Republican Representative
John Fleming said after a closed meeting of House Republicans.
Passing the non-binding fiscal blueprint allows Republicans
a rare opportunity to use budget procedural tools to ease repeal
or replacement of the Affordable Care Act, President Barack
Obama's signature health care law.
The budget "reconciliation" procedures would allow new
healthcare legislation to pass with only a majority in the
Senate. Republican lawmakers say Obama is more likely to accept
changes if the Supreme Court in June rules against the law's
healthcare subsidy structure in many states.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)