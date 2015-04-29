(Updates with budget agreement details)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Republicans unveiled
the first joint House-Senate budget plan in six years on
Wednesday, aiming to boost defense spending, eliminate deficits
by 2024 and ease a repeal of President Barack Obama's signature
health care reform law.
Their prescription to slash domestic spending by more than
$5 trillion over 10 years appeared headed for final passage by
Friday or early next week after endorsement was secured from
Republican Senator Bob Corker.
The plan calls for deep cuts to social safety net programs,
including Medicaid health care for the poor and food stamps. But
it fails to direct relevant committees to implement most of
these cuts.
Instead, the "reconciliation" procedural instructions are
focused exclusively on repealing Obamacare, the five-year-old
Affordable Care Act. The document directs the two Senate
committees and three House committees with jurisdiction over the
law to find savings of at least $1 billion each.
Repeal or replacement of Obamacare has long been a goal for
Republicans, and budget procedural tools allow them to pass such
legislation with only a simple majority in the Senate, rather
than a nearly impossible 60-vote threshold.
While Obama has vowed to veto any attempt to dismantle
Obamacare, he may be forced to compromise with Republicans if a
Supreme Court ruling in June strikes down the health insurance
subsidy structure at the heart of the law.
Republicans were already claiming that they "balanced the
budget" despite criticism it is loaded with accounting
"gimmicks."
While it calls for repeal of Obamacare, the budget assumes
that nearly $1 trillion in tax revenue from the law over 10
years would remain in place. It also nominally maintains the
"sequester" caps on military and domestic agency spending but
supplements defense funds by adding nearly $40 billion to an
off-budget war operations account.
"There is no question this budget is far from perfect, but
it is some progress since it has been a long time since the
Congress has completed this basic part of governing," Corker
said in a statement announcing his signature.
As reported by Reuters last week, the compromise budget
excludes language incorporating Representative Paul Ryan's
longstanding proposals to convert the Medicare health program
for seniors to a system of subsidies for largely private health
insurance.
"It sounds good. They said if we liked the first one, which
I voted for, we'll like this one," Republican Representative
John Fleming said after a closed meeting of House Republicans.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)