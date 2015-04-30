(Adds details on spending bill)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 30 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives passed the first joint House-Senate
budget plan in six years on Thursday, a measure that aids the
party's goal of dismantling President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare reform law this year.
The Republican-authored plan would eliminate deficits by
2024 through deep cuts to social programs while increasing
military spending by nearly $40 billion next year.
It passed 226-197 with no Democrats supporting it and 14
Republicans opposing it.
The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to pass the
budget plan next week. Because it is a non-binding resolution,
Obama does not sign it into law and most of its prescribed cuts
are cast aside.
The House quickly pivoted to follow-on spending bills,
passing a $76.6 billion measure to fund the Veterans Affairs
Department and military construction projects.
But that normally popular bill drew much more opposition
from Democrats than in previous years and a veto threat from the
White House, which said the measure would fail to provide
adequate funding for veterans health care and military
facilities.
The White House also said Obama's advisers would recommend
he veto any other spending bills based on the Republican budget
framework because it keeps "sequester" spending caps in place.
A protracted standoff over spending levels would raise the
risk of another government shutdown when the 2016 fiscal year
starts Oct. 1, with a debt limit increase needed perhaps a month
later.
The Republican budget seeks to slash about $5.3 trillion
from domestic spending over 10 years, with deep cuts to programs
that serve the poor, education and infrastructure. It contains
no tax increases.
"It will not only get Washington's fiscal house in order but
pave the way for stronger economic growth, more jobs and more
opportunity," Republican Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price
said on the House floor.
Democrats criticized its use of an off-budget war funding
account to boost military spending next year.
"This agreement uses gimmicks to balance the budget, and
does so on the backs of the poor and the middle class and senior
citizens," said Representative Bill Pascrell, a New Jersey
Democrat.
Passage of the budget gives Republicans a rare opportunity
to use a procedural tool that would ease the repeal or
replacement of "Obamacare."
This will allow them to pass such legislation with only a
simple majority in the Senate, rather than a nearly impossible
60-vote threshold that would require the support of some
Democrats.
