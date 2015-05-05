By David Lawder
WASHINGTON May 5 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
narrowly passed a Republican budget plan that prescribes deep
domestic spending cuts to eliminate deficits by 2024 and aids
the party's goal of trying to dismantle President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law.
The first combined House-Senate budget in six years passed
51-48 with all Senate Democrats and two Republicans voting
against it.
The non-binding resolution does not go to Obama's desk to be
signed into law. Instead, it provides some guidance for
Congress' consideration of government agency spending bills and
serves as a statement of Republican fiscal policy goals that
will influence 2016 election campaigns.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech)