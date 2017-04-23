WASHINGTON, April 23 White House budget director
Mick Mulvaney said talks between Republicans and Democrats in
Congress could reach an agreement to avoid a government shutdown
as early as Sunday.
"The negotiations are ongoing and there's no reason we can't
have an agreement there as early as today," Mulvaney said in an
interview on Fox News Sunday.
But Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and
Budget, said negotiations continue to be stuck on Trump's demand
that Congress include $1.5 billion to begin a building a wall
along the U.S.-Mexico border, an item Democrats view as a deal
breaker. Trump has repeatedly said he wanted a wall to stem the
flow of illegal immigrants.
Republicans and Democrats have until Friday to agree on a
funding package to keep the federal government open until Sept.
30, when the 2017 federal fiscal year ends. Legislation will
require support from Democrats to clear the Senate.
Republican Trump is expected on Wednesday to announce his
tax reform plan. In one of Trump's biggest 2016 election
campaign promises, the businessman pledged to slash tax rates
for businesses and people who pay taxes, saying that doing so
would boost the economy and help create millions of new jobs.
Mulvaney said the reform plan would include governing
principles and guidance on tax rates rather than policy details
that could be crafted into legislation.
"What you're going to see on Wednesday for the first time
is: here's what our principles are; here's some of the ideas we
like, some of the ideas we don't like ... here's some of the
rates we're talking about," he said.
The White House expects to see tax reform legislation
sometime in June.
(Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Grant McCool)