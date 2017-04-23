(Adds Schumer hopeful a deal could be reached)
By David Morgan and Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON, April 23 President Donald Trump put
pressure on Democrats on Sunday as U.S. lawmakers worked to
avoid a government shutdown, saying Obamacare would die without
a cash infusion the White House has offered in exchange for
their agreement to fund his border wall.
The escalated push to get Trump's priorities, which
Democrats reject, into spending legislation could jeopardize
prospects for an agreement to keep the government open.
If talks fail, the government would shut down on Saturday,
Trump's 100th day in office.
"Obamacare is in serious trouble. The Dems need big money to
keep it going - otherwise it dies far sooner than anyone would
have thought," the Republican president said in a Twitter post.
In a second tweet, he added: "The Democrats don't want money
from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will
stop drugs and very bad MS 13 gang members."
MS-13 is a criminal gang with members of Central American
origin.
The president's tweets appeared after White House budget
director Mick Mulvaney accused Democrats of "holding hostage
national security" by opposing $1.5 billion to help build a wall
along the U.S.-Mexico border, one of Trump's top campaign
pledges.
Democrats have said they would not support legislation that
ends federal subsidies to help low-income people buy health
insurance under the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as
Obamacare.
The healthcare law was former Democratic President Barack
Obama's signature domestic policy achievement, which Republicans
are trying to repeal and replace.
On Sunday, Democrats called for Trump to stop making "poison
pill" demands.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said negotiations
between Democrats and Republicans in both the House of
Representatives and the Senate were "going quite well" and that
he was hopeful a deal could be reached.
"The only fly in the ointment is that the president is being
a little heavy handed, and mixing in and asking for things such
as the wall," Schumer told reporters.
"We'd ask him to let us do our work, not throw in some
last-minute poison pills that could undo it, and we could get
this done," he said.
Trump wants money for the wall included in spending
legislation that Congress must pass by Friday to keep the
federal government operating through Sept. 30, when the 2017
fiscal year expires.
Mulvaney and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus
played down the danger of a shutdown. Mulvaney said talks
between Republicans and Democrats could produce an agreement as
early as Sunday.
"I'm pretty confident we're going to get something that's
satisfactory to the president in regard to border security
within the current negotiations," Priebus said on NBC's "Meet
the Press."
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Trump had been
clear about his desire for a wall. "I would suspect he will be
insistent on the funding," he told CNN's "State of the Union."
TAX REFORM: PRINCIPLES BUT NO PLAN
The White House is expected to address another Trump
campaign promise this week with a Wednesday announcement on tax
reform that Mulvaney said would offer "governing principles,
some guidance, also some indication of what the rates will be."
But he said basic elements of the plan remained undecided,
including whether to have deficit-funded tax cuts that would not
be permanent. "You can either have a small tax cut that's
permanent, or a large tax cut that is short term," he said.
In a tweet on Saturday, Trump promised that a "Big TAX
REFORM AND TAX REDUCTION will be announced next Wednesday."
Legislative text on tax reform is not expected until June,
Mulvaney said.
Spending legislation will require Democratic support to
clear the Senate, and the White House says it has offered to
include $7 billion in Obamacare subsidies to help low-income
Americans pay for health insurance, if Democrats accept funding
for the wall.
Democrats showed no sign of softening their opposition to
wall funding on Sunday and sought to place responsibility for
any shutdown squarely on Trump and Republicans who control the
House of Representatives and the Senate.
"The Democrats do not support the wall," House Democratic
leader Nancy Pelosi told NBC's "Meet the Press." "The wall is,
in my view, immoral, expensive, unwise."
Senator Richard Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, called on
Trump to "back off."
"To think that he would consider shutting down the
government of the United States of America over this outlandish
proposal of a border wall ... that would be the height of
irresponsibility," he told CNN.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Doina Chiacu; Additional
reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by David Gregorio and
Peter Cooney)