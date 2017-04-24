By Julia Edwards Ainsley
| WASHINGTON, April 24
WASHINGTON, April 24 With a deadline looming
this week to avert a U.S. government shutdown, Congress returns
to work on Monday as President Donald Trump leans on Democrats
to include funding for his promised border wall with Mexico in
spending legislation.
The Republican president took to Twitter on Sunday to warn
Democrats that the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as
Obamacare, could soon lose essential funding without Democratic
support for a congressional spending plan to keep the government
running.
Should talks fail, the government would shut down on
Saturday, Trump's 100th day in office. Trump, whose national
approval rating hovered around 43 percent in the latest
Reuters/Ipsos polling, is seeking his first big legislative
victory.
"Obamacare is in serious trouble. The Dems need big money to
keep it going - otherwise it dies far sooner than anyone would
have thought," Trump said in a Twitter post.
The healthcare law was former Democratic President Barack
Obama's signature domestic policy achievement, which Republicans
are trying to repeal and replace.
The White House says it has offered to include $7 billion in
Obamacare subsidies that allow low-income people to pay for
health insurance in exchange for Democratic backing for $1.5
billion in funding to start construction of the barrier on the
U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump made the wall a major element of his presidential
campaign, touting its ability to help curb the flow of illegal
immigrants and drugs into the United States.
The federal government's funding is set to expire at 12:01
a.m. (0401 GMT) on Saturday. A spending resolution would need 60
votes to clear the 100-member Senate, where Republicans hold 52
seats.
Asked if Trump would sign a spending bill that does not
include money for the wall, White House budget director Mick
Mulvaney told Fox News on Sunday: "We don't know yet."
Internal estimates from the Department of Homeland Security
have placed the total cost of a border barrier at about $21.6
billion.
Trump has said Mexico will repay the United States for the
wall if Congress funds it first. But he has not laid out his
plan to compel the Mexicans to pay, which Mexico's government
has insisted it will not do.
'FLY IN THE OINTMENT'
A Republican congressional aide said Democrats may agree to
some aspects of the border wall, including new surveillance
equipment and access roads, estimated to cost around $380
million.
"But Democrats want the narrative that they dealt him a loss
on the wall," the aide said, adding it would be difficult to
bring any Democrats on board with new construction on the
southwest border.
Democrats showed no sign of softening their opposition to
wall funding on Sunday and sought to place responsibility for
any shutdown squarely on Trump and Republicans who control the
House of Representatives and the Senate.
Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Trump to stay
out of the way if he wanted lawmakers to reach a deal before the
deadline.
Schumer told a news conference on Sunday that aid
negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in the House and
Senate were going well.
"The only fly in the ointment is that the president is being
a little heavy handed, and mixing in and asking for things such
as the wall," Schumer said.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Additional reporting by
Doina Chiacu, Steve Holland and David Morgan; Editing by Peter
Cooney)