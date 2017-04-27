(Corrects to Wednesday from Thursday in paragraph two)
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, April 27 The U.S. Congress began
moving to extend Friday's budget deadline until May 5 and is
expected to pass legislation allowing more time to finalize a
spending deal to fund the federal government through September
and avoid a shutdown.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen
introduced a bill late on Wednesday night to fund government
operations at current levels for one more week, giving leading
Republicans and Democrats time to finish negotiations on a
spending plan for the rest of the fiscal year ending on Sept.
30.
Without the congressional extension or a longer-term funding
bill, federal agencies will run out of money by midnight Friday,
likely triggering abrupt layoffs of hundreds of thousands of
federal government workers until funding resumes.
The last government shutdown, in 2013, lasted for 17 days,
and many lawmakers are nervous at the prospect of another.
"I am optimistic that a final funding package will be
completed soon," Frelinghuysen, a New Jersey Republican, said in
a statement.
Negotiators spent Wednesday racing against the clock to
resolve remaining disputes in the massive spending bill amid
talks that have already handed Democrats at least two major
victories despite Republican control of Congress.
President Donald Trump, also a Republican, gave in to
Democratic demands that the spending bill not include money to
start building the wall he wants to erect on the U.S.-Mexico
border. His administration also agreed to continue funding for a
major component of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as
Obamacare, despite vows to end the program.
It remained unclear whether Republicans would prevail in
their effort to significantly increase defense spending without
similar increases to other domestic programs. Trump has proposed
a $30 billion spending boost for the Pentagon for the rest of
this fiscal year.
Such funding disputes could resurface later in spending
bills for the next fiscal year starting in October.
Other disagreements must also still be ironed out in the
current plan, including funding to make a healthcare program for
coal miners permanent and to plug a gap in Puerto Rico's
Medicaid program, the government health insurance program for
the poor.
Additional "riders" on other issues could also be tucked
into the legislation, which must pass both the U.S. House of
Representatives and the Senate.
Although Republicans control both chambers of Congress, they
hold just 52 seats in the Senate and will need support from some
Democrats to win the 60 votes needed there to pass the bill.
