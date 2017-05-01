WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional
negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a
spending package to keep the federal government funded through
the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, the Washington
Post reported, citing congressional aides.
The Post reported that Congress was expected to vote early
this week on the agreement that is expected to include increases
for defense spending and border security. The Republican-led
Congress averted a U.S. government shutdown on Friday by voting
for a stop-gap spending bill that gave lawmakers another week to
work out federal spending over the final five months of the
fiscal year.
(Reporting by Will Dunham and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by
Peter Cooney)