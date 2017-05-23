(Recasts with details and quotes from budget briefing)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON May 22 The White House is set to
deliver President Donald Trump's first full budget to lawmakers
on Tuesday, a plan that would slash funding for healthcare and
food assistance programs for the poor while it trims the
deficit.
The plan would cut $3.6 trillion in government spending over
10 years, balancing the budget by the end of the decade. More
than $800 billion would be cut from the Medicaid program for the
poor and more than $192 billion from food stamps.
Presidential budgets are often ignored by the U.S. Congress,
which controls federal purse strings. Lawmakers are expected to
shy away from at least some of the many politically sensitive
cuts proposed by Trump.
The budget, which covers the fiscal year that starts in
October, is being delivered as the White House tries to push
ahead on its pro-business economic agenda while grappling with
the political fallout from Trump's firing of former FBI Director
James Comey.
Comey was leading a probe of alleged Russian meddling in the
2016 U.S. election and possible ties to the Trump campaign.
Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, the
Senate and the White House, are looking for ways to cut federal
spending as they pursue massive tax cuts, the cornerstone of the
Trump administration's pro-business economic agenda.
"If Congress has a different way to get to that endpoint,
God bless them, that's great," said White House budget director
Mick Mulvaney, who will defend the plan to lawmakers in hearings
set for Wednesday and Thursday.
Trump, currently traveling in the Middle East and Europe on
his first foreign trip since assuming office in January, will
miss the unveiling of his plan.
FOOD STAMPS, FARM SUPPORTS
Trump's biggest savings come from the Medicaid program. The
cuts were part of a Republican healthcare bill passed by the
House in early May, which aims to gut the Obama administration's
2010 law that expanded insurance coverage and the government-run
Medicaid program.
But the bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, which
is writing its own law.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), better
known as food stamps, would be changed to require more childless
people to work and would shift more of the costs to state
governments. Mulvaney said those changes would need to be made
by lawmakers in the next farm bill legislation a year from now.
"We are no longer going to measure compassion by the number
of programs, or the number of people on those programs,"
Mulvaney told reporters on Monday.
"We’re going to measure compassion and success by the number
of people we help get off of those programs and get back in
charge of their own lives," he said.
The White House also proposed radically slashing farm
supports by $38 billion over 10 years, including new limits on
premiums for crop insurance and caps for commodity payments.
The plan would impose user fees of $660 million per year to
help pay for U.S. Agriculture Department inspectors at meat and
poultry plants.
Another politically fraught line item is a proposal to cut
$46 billion over a decade from the U.S. Postal Service.
The plan would also sell off half of the nation's emergency
oil stockpile to raise $16.5 billion and open up the Alaska
National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling to raise $1.8 billion.
There is some new spending. The budget includes $25 billion
for a plan to give parents six weeks of paid leave after the
birth or adoption of a child.
It also proposes $200 billion in funding to encourage state
and local governments to boost spending on roads, bridges,
airports and other infrastructure programs - even as it
elsewhere cuts $95 billion from a highway funding program.
And there is $1.6 billion budgeted in the next fiscal year
to begin building a wall on the southern border with Mexico.
ROSY ECONOMIC FORECAST
Trump's budget relies on forecasts for economic growth of 3
percent a year by the end of his first term - an increase that
many economists and the Federal Reserve regard as unlikely.
Central bankers have penciled in trend U.S. growth of around
1.8 percent over the long run, while some Wall Street analysts
think Trump's tax cuts could push growth to 2.3 percent in 2020.
Trump upheld his promise - for the most part - that his
budget would not cut Medicare and Social Security, two social
programs that deficit hawks have long targeted for reforms.
The plan eyes cuts for Social Security Disability Insurance,
but Mulvaney argued that was not a core "mainline" part of the
retirement savings program.
The budget does, however, seek steep cuts to retirement
benefits for federal workers as part of $63 billion in savings
over 10 years for the Office of Personnel Management.
Most departments would see cuts under the plan, some of the
deepest coming to foreign aid delivered by the State Department,
and programs at the Environmental Protection Agency programs.
The White House provided an initial look at its proposed
cuts in a "skinny budget" released in March - a document that
received a tepid response from Congress.
Some budget-watchers wrote off Trump's full budget as a wish
list that would be "dead on arrival" at Congress.
But budget expert Robert Greenstein said it would be a
mistake to ignore Trump's budget because Republicans are under
pressure to deliver promised tax cuts and could use the budget
reconciliation process to achieve that goal.
That process would require a simple majority in the Senate,
meaning Republicans would not need to count on any votes from
Democrats and could more easily make the cuts, said Greenstein,
president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
"We expect this budget to be the most aggressive proposal by
any modern president to shift large amounts of income and
resources from low- and modest-income households struggling to
get by, to those at the top," Greenstein told reporters.
(Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb, David Shepardson,
Timothy Gardner, Ginger Gibson, Jason Lange, Julia Edwards
Ainsley in Washington and PJ Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by
Paul Simao and Cynthia Osterman)