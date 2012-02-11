* Obama budget sees $901 bln 2013 deficit vs $1.33 trln 2012
* Proposes over $800 bln for jobs, infrastructure spending
By Alister Bull and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 President Barack Obama
will seek billions of dollars for jobs and infrastructure in his
2013 budget, an appeal to voters that draws election-year battle
lines over taxes and spending as Republicans slammed him for
"debt, doubt and decline."
Obama's budget proposal, which he will submit to Congress on
Monday, will project a much smaller deficit in 2013 compared
with this year, White House officials said on Friday.
"The budget targets scarce federal resources to the areas
critical to growing the economy and restoring middle class
security," the White House said in a statement, echoing Obama's
recent messages on the campaign trial.
The budget gives Obama one of his biggest platforms before
the election to tell voters how he would govern in a second
White House term, helping him cast Republicans as the party of
the rich, while they paint him as a tax and spend liberal.
Congress is free to ignore his proposal and Republicans,
seeking to defeat him on Nov. 6, declared it dead on arrival.
"This unserious budget is a recipe for debt, doubt and
decline," said Brendan Buck, spokesman for the top Republican
lawmaker, Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner.
"It would make our economy worse by imposing massive tax
increases on small business and still pile up enormous debt that
stirs greater economic uncertainty," he said.
The budget will include a multi-year request for over $800
billion for job creation programs and spending on roads and
other surface infrastructure, including over $300
billion that could be felt starting this year in tax breaks and
other steps to spur hiring.
Obama's request projects a deficit in fiscal 2013 of $901
billion, down from $1.33 trillion this year, the officials said.
The numbers, both higher than the White House estimated in
September, indicate a deficit equivalent to 5.5 percent of gross
domestic product in 2013, versus 8.5 percent in 2012.
BRIGHTER OUTLOOK
In addition, recent indicators from the labor market have
been better than expected and the White House has already
announced that a predicted 2012 unemployment rate in the budget
of 8.9 percent was "stale" and should be lower. The U.S. jobless
rate fell to 8.3 percent in January.
The president will repeat a call for millionaires to pay a
minimum effective tax rate of 30 percent, as suggested by
billionaire investor Warren Buffett, and identify $4 trillion in
deficit reducing steps over 10 years that echo plans he laid out
in September.
More details on what has become known as the "Buffett
Rule" will come later in the month, together with details of
Obama's proposed minimum international tax on the foreign
profits of U.S. firms and his administration's broad principles
of corporate tax reform.
The budget will also propose raising $1.5 trillion over a
decade via higher taxes, with around half coming from allowing
tax breaks for families earning more than $250,000 a year to
expire at the end of 2012 - a longstanding Obama goal.
Breaking down the job and infrastructure spending, the
budget would earmark $476 billion for roads and transportation
upgrades over six years, and $350 billion for job creation.
A senior administration official said that, as much as
possible, the money directly aimed at jobs would be funnelled
into the economy this year to kick start job creation.
The plans were previewed in Obama's State of the Union
address last month, under a call for more economic fairness in
America that sets up a stark contrast with the approaches
being pushed by Republican candidates vying to face him in
November.
The jobs measures include extending a payroll tax cut over
2012, allowing firms to fully deduct fresh investment and a call
to allocate $60 billion to modernise schools and keep teachers
on the job, also repeating a request Obama made in September.
Nor is it the first time the president has sought funds from
Congress for infrastructure. In 2012 he proposed $35 billion a
year over six years for transportion, claiming this would create
hundreds of thousands of jobs, and $50 billion to set up a
National Infrastructure Bank. Congress did not fund that plan.
Federal government spending has already been capped for 2013
in a deal Obama and Republicans reached last summer to raise the
U.S. debt ceiling. Last month Obama announced defense spending
cuts of $487 billion over 10 years.
The budget must still spell out where the ax falls on
domestic spending. But it identifies $360 billion in savings
from Medicare and Medicaid, federal healthcare programs for
elderly and poor Americans, over 10 years.