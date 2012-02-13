* Would raise taxes on richer Americans
* More spending to boost growth, infrastructure, jobs
* Deficit $1.33 trln in 2012, debts increase over $6 trln by
2022
By Alister Bull and Laura MacInnis
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 President Barack Obama
called on Monday for aggressive spending to boost growth and for
higher taxes on the rich, laying out an election-year vision for
America in a budget that was criticized sharply by Republicans
for failing to curb the deficit.
Obama's 2013 budget proposal to Congress requests over $800
billion for job creation and infrastructure investment, while
urging a minimum 30 percent tax on millionaires in a "rule"
named after investor Warren Buffett.
In one of his best opportunities before the Nov. 6 election
to convince American voters that he deserves a second term,
Democrat Obama earmarked billions of dollars for roads, railways
and schools, while extending tax breaks to spur hiring.
"We built this budget around the idea that our country has
always done best when everyone gets a fair shot," Obama said.
"It rejects the 'you're on your own' economics that have led to
a widening gap between the richest and poorest Americans."
Republicans want to paint Obama as a tax-and-spend liberal
while attacking his track record on jobs. Obama, who casts his
rivals as the party for the rich, is proposing steps to add more
than $300 billion to the economy this year as he seeks
re-election.
However, deficits would remain high this year and next
before starting to decline, and this borrowing will add well
over $6 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.
Congress is free to ignore the plan and Republicans, who
control the U.S. House of Representatives, have made clear that
it will be dead on arrival as their party prepares an election
battle over taxes, spending and the size of the government.
"Obama's budget is an insult to the American taxpayer," said
Mitt Romney, frontrunner for the Republican nomination to face
Obama in November.
Many of the ideas have been outlined in Obama's' previous
budgets or laid out by him in September. These include tax hikes
to raise $1.5 trillion over 10 years and spending cuts that
together would lower the deficit by $4 trillion in that period.
The budget deficit was projected at $1.33 trillion in fiscal
2012, or 8.5 percent of gross domestic product, falling to $901
billion in 2013, or 5.5 percent of GDP.