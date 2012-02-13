* Would raise taxes on richer Americans
* More spending to boost growth, infrastructure, jobs
* Deficit $1.33 trln in 2012
By Alister Bull and Laura MacInnis
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 President Barack Obama
called on Monday for new spending to boost growth and higher
taxes on the rich, laying out an election-year vision for
America in a budget that drew heavy fire from Republicans for
failing to curb huge deficits.
Obama's 2013 spending proposal is expected to go nowhere in
a divided Congress and is widely seen as more of a campaign
document that frames his economic pitch to voters and seeks to
shift the focus from deficits to economic growth.
It fleshed out a major theme of his re-election campaign:
"economic fairness." Obama wants wealthier Americans to bear
more of the burden of slashing a federal deficit that was a
trillion plus dollars for a fourth year in a row.
The $3.8 trillion budget proposal is a "reflection of shared
responsibilities," the Democratic president said at a
campaign-style event in Annandale, Virginia, referring to his
call for a minimum 30 percent tax on millionaires.
Obama would like to use revenue from the so-called "Buffet
Rule," named after billionaire investor Warren Buffett, to
replace the Alternative Minimum Tax, which is aimed at ensuring
the wealthy pay at least some tax but is now catching many
middle class taxpayers.
In one of his best platforms to lay out his economic
priorities before the Nov. 6 election, Obama called for more
than $800 billion for job creation and infrastructure
investment, including billions of dollars for roads, railways
and schools. Analysts were skeptical of the proposals.
"This is all politics; there is no fundamental
strategy. This does not answer any of the warnings we saw from
S&P," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at
Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.
Standard & Poor's ratings agency last year cut the
United States' top-notch AAA credit rating, citing concerns that
Washington lacked the political will to tackle rising debt
levels.
The annual budget deficit was projected at $1.33 trillion in
fiscal 2012, or 8.5 percent of gross domestic product, falling
to $901 billion in 2013, or 5.5 percent of GDP.
"The president's budget is a gloomy reflection of his failed
policies of the past, not a bold plan for America's future. It
is bad for job creation, our economy, and America's seniors,"
said House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top
Republican in Congress.
Republicans also highlighted Obama's pledge in 2009 to
halve the deficit by 2013, a target that he has failed to meet.
The White House argues the depth of the recession he faced when
he took office demanded emergency spending, and that it was more
important to protect growth than impose austerity measures to
trim the deficit.
Obama's plan sets aside money to hire more teachers, police
and firefighters and invest in manufacturing, while extending
tax breaks to spur hiring, in an appeal to voters who remain
worried about the economic recovery.
"At a time when our economy is growing and creating jobs at
a faster clip, we've got to do everything in our power to keep
this recovery on track," Obama said.
Republicans paint the president as a tax and spend liberal
while Obama, who will take his plan on the road later this
week in a trip to Wisconsin, California and Washington state,
casts them as the party of the rich.
The budget projects deficits remaining high this year and
next before starting to decline, meaning more borrowing that
will add well over $7 trillion to the national debt over the
next decade.
DEAD ON ARRIVAL
Congress is free to ignore the plan and Republicans, who
control the U.S. House of Representatives, have made clear that
it will be dead on arrival as their party prepares an election
battle over taxes, spending and the size of the government.
Presidents' budgets are frequently ignored by Congress,
which writes the laws that appropriate the funds to keep the
government running, and his last budget was also not passed.
Many of the ideas have been outlined in Obama's' previous
budgets or laid out by him in September. These include tax
increases to raise $1.5 trillion and spending cuts that together
would lower the deficit by $4 trillion over 10 years.
"Obama's budget is an insult to the American taxpayer," said
Mitt Romney, frontrunner for the Republican nomination to face
Obama in the November presidential election and one of the
richest men to ever run for the White House.
Obama urged that George W. Bush-era tax breaks for families
earning over $250,000 a year be allowed to expire at the end of
2012, while capping deductions these wealthier Americans are
allowed to make for things like mortgage interest payments.
He also proposed raising the tax they pay on dividends to
the level of their income tax, which would advance to almost 40
percent from 35 percent if the tax break expires, instead of the
capital gains rate that is currently 15 percent.
That is roughly the tax rate Romney will pay this year,
because most of his income is from investments. Obama also
reiterated his plan to end a so-called carried interest loophole
that allows fund managers' earnings to be taxed at that level.
Obama plans slashing $487 billion from defense spending, the
first cuts since 1998, and outlined $800 million to aid
transformation in the Middle East and north Africa after last
year's Arab Spring uprisings.
Republicans complained Obama was taking credit for $1
trillion in deficit reductions that were already in place from a
bipartisan deal last year to raise the U.S. debt limit.
They also dismissed as a "gimmick" $800 billion in savings
from ending wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that meant counting
money that was never going to be spent.