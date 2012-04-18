By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. government will
face a major test on whether it has the capacity to govern when
it has to deal with big tax and budget decisions at the end of
the year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on
Wednesday.
Expiring tax breaks, automatic spending cuts and dwindling
government funds will likely trigger another high-stakes battle
between the Obama administration and Congress over how to reduce
the country's debt burden.
Last year's fights over how to rein in the nation's
trillion-dollar deficits and raise the U.S. debt limit forced
the government to the brink of several shutdowns, rattled global
markets and stripped the United States of its top credit rating.
"It will be a big test in Washington, a big test of the
country to govern itself in how Washington deals with those
challenges," Geithner said at a Brookings Institution event in
Washington.
"Hopefully we use it as an opportunity to make another
significant step towards long-term fiscal reform at that time,"
he said.
The U.S. Treasury expects the country to hit the debt
ceiling or the legal limit it is allowed to borrow before the
end of the year. Tax cuts enacted under former President George
W. Bush, which are known as the Bush tax cuts and affect nearly
all U.S. taxpayers, will expire Dec. 31.
And $1.2 trillion in automatic budget cuts are set to kick
in early January with half hitting the defense department if
Congress does not find another way to reduce the deficit by the
same amount over 10 years.
With the trio of fiscal decisions looming, Geithner said it
would be helpful if lawmakers signaled that they would increase
the debt limit without "all the drama, politics and damage that
Republicans and Congress imposed on the country last summer."
As well, Geithner sought to reassure Americans that the
administration's preliminary tax proposals would affect only 2
percent of U.S. taxpayers and warned against dramatic cuts with
the economy still recovering.
"If you cut too quickly, if you try to bring about too
precipitous withdrawal of fiscal stimulus ... the risk is that
you do damage to the economy and you undermine the objective you
are trying to lay forward," he said.
Geithner was speaking ahead of a meeting on Friday of
finance ministers from the Group of 20, representing the
world's leading industrialized and emerging market economies.