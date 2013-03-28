WASHINGTON, March 28 The White House will release its budget proposal for fiscal year 2014 on April 10, it said on Thursday.

Previously the White House had said only that the budget would come out the week of April 8, without specifying a date.

The White House budget traditionally is released earlier in the year. Republicans in the U.S. Congress have criticized President Barack Obama for the delay.

The 2014 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.