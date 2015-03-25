By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 25 In a test of party unity,
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday
are set to vote on the federal budget, using an unusual format
meant to overcome lingering internal disagreements over defense
spending.
Known as a "Queen of the Hill" vote, the process will let
lawmakers vote on several budget alternatives. The idea is to
minimize the chances of not passing a budget at all, which would
call into question Republicans' ability to govern now that they
control both houses of Congress for the first time since 2006.
Any budget passed by the House would have to be reconciled
with the Senate, which is due to vote on Thursday. In any case,
the non-binding resolutions would not become law, though they
would influence later spending bills and political campaigns.
"A Republican budget will prevail as the top budget, but
which one we coalesce around is less certain," said
Representative Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican.
Republicans are divided over defense spending, with fiscal
conservatives wanting to maintain "sequester" statutory spending
caps, and defense hawks wanting to boost spending on the
military amid heightened global threats.
Two versions to be put up for vote will come from Republican
House Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price. One would add $36
billion to an off-budget war account above the amount sought by
Democratic President Barack Obama, but would require Congress to
seek offsetting savings.
Another version of Price's budget, favored by House
Republican leaders, would add $38 billion in war funding without
offsets. Both plans would cut domestic spending over 10 years by
$5.5 trillion, aiming to eliminate deficits by 2024.
The House will also vote on a budget from fiscal
conservatives. It would slash domestic spending by $7.1 trillion
over 10 years and alter spending caps to push more money to the
core Defense Department budget.
Three alternatives from Democrats also will be put to a
vote, but are doomed to defeat in the chamber, now controlled by
the largest Republican majority since 1947.
Under the seldom-invoked "Queen of the Hill" parliamentary
rules, if two of the Republican budgets achieve a majority, the
one with the most "yes" votes prevails. If there's a tie, the
one presented last wins.
Republicans regard passage of a budget as important because
budget rules would allow them to pass a repeal or replacement of
Obama's signature health care reform law later this year with
only a simple majority of Republicans in the Senate.
