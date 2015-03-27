(Adds details on vote, senator comments)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Senate passed a
Republican-authored budget plan early on Friday that seeks $5.1
trillion in domestic spending cuts over 10 years while boosting
military funding.
The 52-46 vote on the non-binding budget resolution put
Congress on a path to complete its first full budget in six
years. It came at the end of a marathon 18-hour session that saw
approval of dozens of amendments ranging from Iran sanctions to
carbon emissions and immigration policies.
Two Republican senators who are running or considering
running for president, Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, voted against
their party's budget plan, which is similar to one passed by
House Republicans on Wednesday.
In addition to aiming to eliminate deficits within 10 years,
both documents seek to ease the path for a repeal or replacement
of President Barack Obama's signature health care reform law.
But differences between the two documents still need to be
worked out and a combined budget passed next month by both
chambers. Doing so would allow Republicans to invoke
parliamentary rules to repeal "Obamacare" with a simple majority
in the Senate rather than a tough-to-achieve 60 vote threshold.
Under the convoluted U.S. spending process, the budgets do
not become law, but influence government agency funding bills
later in the year. They also showcase the fiscal vision for
Republicans, who now control both Houses of Congress for the
first time since 2006 and are eager to demonstrate their ability
to govern.
"This balanced budget is an important first step to help
Washington live within its means, just like hardworking families
have to do every day," said Republican Senate Budget Chairman
Mike Enzi.
He added that once a final budget is passed lawmakers would
begin to work to find alternate savings that would allow them to
ease statutory budget caps on military and domestic programs.
The Senate budget seeks to eliminate U.S. deficits by 2025
without raising taxes through deep cuts to social safety net
programs, investments in transportation and education and other
domestic programs.
At the same time, it proposes to boost defense spending by
adding about $38 billion to an off-budget war funding account,
and offers core Pentagon budget increases in subsequent years.
More than 50 non-binding amendments were considered on
Thursday and Friday in an open "vote-a-rama" process that
allowed senators to promote pet causes or try to force
opposition members into votes that may be used in campaign ads.
Republicans passed a symbolic roll-back of the Obama
administration's carbon emissions rules for power plants, while
a Democratic proposal to recognize climate change risks for the
military won approval.
Another Democratic amendment to let all Americans earn paid
sick leave passed with a surprisingly strong 61 votes, with
support from 14 Republicans. The Senate also voted unanimously
to make it easier to reimpose sanctions if Iran violates any
nuclear deal.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Tom Heneghan)