UPDATE 2-Andrew Liveris to retire from combined DowDuPont company mid-2018
* Investments include expanding Dow's Texas cracker (Adds details)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Senate early on Friday passed a Republican-authored budget plan that seeks $5.1 trillion in domestic spending cuts over 10 years while boosting military funding, putting Congress on a path to complete its first full budget in six years.
The 52-46 vote on the non-binding budget resolution came at the end of a marathon 18-hour session that saw approval of dozens of amendments ranging from Iran sanctions to carbon emissions and immigration policy. (Reporting By David Lawder; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Investments include expanding Dow's Texas cracker (Adds details)
LONDON, May 11 Britain should enjoy solid growth if Brexit goes smoothly, but in the short run households are likely to be hit by inflation prompted by the decision to leave the European Union, the Bank of England said on Thursday.