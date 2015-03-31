By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, March 31
WASHINGTON, March 31 Top Republican budget
writers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives were
working over a two-week congressional recess to iron out
differences between their budget plans passed last week,
including ideas for changing Medicare.
Aides said House Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price and his
Senate counterpart, Mike Enzi, want Congress to approve a
combined budget by April 15 - just three days after lawmakers
return to Washington from their Easter and Passover break.
That timetable would leave almost no time for a normal
negotiating panel with members of both parties to debate the
budget, so the committee chairmen and their staffs were working
to hammer out a pre-packaged deal ready for consideration.
"We are aiming to finish by the deadline," a senior House
Republican aide said, referring to April 15, a statutory
deadline which Congress has routinely ignored for years
Republicans are keen to meet this time around.
Democrats, in the minority in both chambers since November's
elections, will largely be left on the sidelines of the partisan
Republican budget talks, party aides said.
One of the big differences Enzi and Price must reconcile is
the future of the Medicare health program for the elderly. The
House budget adopts Republican Representative Paul Ryan's
controversial plan to turn Medicare into a system of subsidies
for private health insurance.
The Senate's budget keeps Medicare's fee-for-service
structure but adopts the same $430 billion savings goal proposed
by President Barack Obama. Some moderate Republican senators
facing re-election in 2016 may have difficulty voting for the
more aggressive House plan.
The Senate budget cuts $5.1 trillion from domestic spending
over 10 years, slightly less than the $5.5 trillion sought by
the House. These figures will need to be brought into agreement.
The budgets are expected to keep "sequester" spending caps
that are nominally embedded in both budgets, a Republican Senate
aide said, despite demands from defense hawks in the party to
increase the core military budget.
Instead, both budgets added about $38 billion in off-budget
war funding, a plan that was only narrowly accepted in the House
as defense hawks prevailed over fiscal conservatives.
Enzi has said that easing the sequester caps cannot be
handled through the non-binding budgets, only by altering the
2011 Budget Control Act, which put the caps in place.
