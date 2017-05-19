WASHINGTON May 19 President Donald Trump plans
to propose $200 billion in infrastructure spending over 10
years, an amount the administration hopes will encourage another
$800 billion in infrastructure investment by the private sector,
a White House official said on Friday.
The $200 billion in infrastructure spending, which was first
reported by Bloomberg News, will be part of a budget proposal
that Trump plans to release on May 23, the White House official
confirmed on condition of anonymity.
Trump promised during his presidential campaign to invest $1
trillion over a decade on roads, bridges, airports and other
infrastructure.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Bernadette Baum)