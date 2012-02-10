BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 10 President Barack Obama will unveil a budget on Monday that projects a $901 billion deficit in fiscal 2013 while earmarking billions of dollars for jobs and infrastructure, a senior White House official said on Friday.
Obama's proposal to Congress will forecast the deficit in fiscal 2012 at $1.33 trillion before declining the following year, when it will account for 5.5 percent of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), the official said.
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.