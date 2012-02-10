WASHINGTON Feb 10 President Barack Obama will unveil a budget on Monday that projects a $901 billion deficit in fiscal 2013 while earmarking billions of dollars for jobs and infrastructure, a senior White House official said on Friday.

Obama's proposal to Congress will forecast the deficit in fiscal 2012 at $1.33 trillion before declining the following year, when it will account for 5.5 percent of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), the official said.