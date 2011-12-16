WASHINGTON Dec 15 A deal has been reached among congressional negotiators to fund U.S. government agencies through Sept. 30, 2012, Democratic Senator Daniel Inouye said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, negotiators on a payroll tax cut and jobless benefit extension bill are still trying to reach a deal on a year-long measure. But as a fallback, they also are considering a two-month extension, according to a Senate Democratic aide.

"I hope we don't get there. But if we do, what the two-month extension accomplishes is - make sure that people continue to get the payroll tax holiday, also unemployment benefits and also that doctors will be able to continue their work on Medicare patients," Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid told reporters.