WASHINGTON, April 13 The United States ended the
month of March with a budget deficit of $53 billion, up 43
percent from the same period last year, the U.S. Treasury
Department said on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a $43 billion
deficit for last month. The deficit was $37 billion in March of
2014, according to Treasury's monthly budget statement.
The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $439
billion at the end of last month.
Differences in the monthly calendar affected March's budget
results. If adjusted for timing-related transactions, the budget
deficit would have been $89 billion.
Receipts last month totaled $234 billion, up 8 percent from
the year-ago period, while outlays were $287 billion, up 14
percent from the year-ago period, the Treasury said.
