WASHINGTON, June 10 The United States posted a
budget deficit of $82.4 billion in May, a 37 percent drop from
the same period last year, the U.S. Treasury Department said on
Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $98 billion
deficit for last month. The deficit was $130 billion in May of
2014, according to Treasury's monthly budget statement.
The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $365
billion at the end of last month.
Receipts last month were $212 billion, up 6 percent from the
same period last year, while outlays were $295 billion, down 11
percent from the same period last year, Treasury said.
