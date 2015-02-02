(Adds drug industry response, 5th paragraph)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Feb 2 The Obama administration said
on Monday it would seek authority to negotiate prices for
high-cost drugs under the government's Medicare Part D program,
which offers private drug coverage for senior citizens and the
disabled.
President Barack Obama's new $3.99 trillion budget for
fiscal-year 2016 proposes allowing the U.S.
secretary for health and human services to negotiate prices for
biotechnology treatments and other high-cost drugs in Part D "to
ensure access to and affordability of these treatments."
But the plan would require the administration to get a green
light from Congress, where Republicans who control the House of
Representatives and Senate have openly favored market forces
over government intervention as a vehicle for containing
healthcare costs.
Congress prohibited Medicare from negotiating directly with
drug companies in 2003 when it created Part D under
then-President George W. Bush.
The drug industry's main lobbying group, Pharmaceutical
Research and Manufacturers of America, warned that the
president's budget plan contained "harmful proposals that
fundamentally alter the structure of the Medicare Part D
program," including one that would reduce patent protection on
brand-name biotechnology drugs.
Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said she
hoped talks with lawmakers would lead to a detailed plan,
describing negotiations as an important element of the
administration's goal of containing costs across the healthcare
system.
"This is about us trying to find ways that we can continue
with what we have talked about as a real priority for us," she
told reporters.
The budget plan projects a 30 percent rise in Part D drug
benefits, from $63.3 billion this year to $82.5 billion in 2016,
partly due to the rising cost of specialty drugs.
Biotechnology treatments, or biologics, are generally
patented, genetically engineered drugs that can be more
effective than traditional medicine.
But they can also be more expensive because they are more
complex to manufacture. Some biologics play a role in precision
medicine, which seeks to better tailor treatments to individual
patients based on their genetic makeup and other influences.
Obama last week proposed $215 billion in government funding to
support genetic-based treatments.
The proposal to allow drug price negotiations follows a
campaign by private insurers and pharmacy benefits companies
against Gilead Sciences Inc's $84,000 hepatitis C drug,
Sovaldi.
U.S. payers argued that the drug, which cures nearly all
patients of the liver-wasting disease, could cost $200 billion
to cover the entire hepatitis C population, an unsustainable sum
for society.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)