* Analysts see political danger in an election year
* Democrats see Medicare as a defining election issue
By Donna Smith and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 16 In a new Internet
video previewing his upcoming budget plan that aims to slash
spending and overhaul the Medicare healthcare program for the
elderly, Republican lawmaker Paul Ryan warns of a coming debt
crisis if U.S. lawmakers fail to act.
It is part of the latest effort by Ryan, the influential
chairman of the House of Representatives Budget Committee, to
project bold ideas for reining in huge budget deficits.
But Republican strategists warn that Ryan's plan to
partially privatize Medicare is fraught with political danger
for the party in its bid to maintain control of the U.S. House
of Representatives in the Nov. 6 election.
"It helps Republicans project long-term thinking on how to
deal with Americans that are getting older. At the same time, it
can be politically devastating to light up seniors during an
election year," said one of the strategists, who asked not to be
identified. "It doesn't make a lot of political sense."
Medicare is the U.S. government health insurance program for
the elderly and disabled.
An aging population and rising healthcare costs have put
Medicare on a path toward consuming an even greater share of the
federal budget. But a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll found
that 70 percent of Americans, including 53 percent of
Republicans, wanted Medicare to stay just as it is.
Still, Ryan is expected to include in next week's
budget outline a proposal similar to the plan he included last
year that would have ended Medicare for people under 55. Those
future retirees would get an allowance to purchase medical
coverage from private insurers on a special exchange.
In an attempt to moderate the proposal, and the
possible political backlash, Ryan might weave in a compromise he
crafted with Senate Democrat Ron Wyden, which would keep
traditional fee-for-service Medicare as a choice on the
exchange.
Republican Senator Roy Blunt said the revised proposal would
take "the starch out" of critics. Republicans will be able to
claim bipartisan support and argue they are keeping traditional
Medicare as an option, he said.
"We are setting out ambitious goals that clearly are giving
people a choice," a Republican aide said in defense of the plan.
But some analysts believe it will be a tough sell for
Republicans to make to a skeptical public and they suggest Ryan
might have trouble selling it to his own party.
"House Republicans will be split on the issue. There will be
those who believe it will be politically unsustainable versus
Republicans who believe it is simply the right thing to do and
let the politics fall where they may," said the Republican
strategist.
"They may have to go to whipping this," a second Republican
analyst said, referring to the procedure party leaders use to
try to pressure members to stay in line with their party elders
and support controversial legislation.
DEMOCRATS PREPARE CAMPAIGN ADS
Many Republicans are expected to be reluctant to support the
plan. Voting data show that the elderly go to the polls in
greater numbers than any other group, and Democrats already are
producing campaign ads accusing Republicans of voting to reduce
benefits.
Republican Representative David McKinley, who voted against
Ryan's Medicare reform proposal last year, said he would prefer
a different approach.
"Let's come up with another way of approaching this problem
that eliminates the threat that people say we're ending Medicare
as we know it," McKinley said. "That is campaign rhetoric and
all it does is upset people."
A House vote on Ryan's plan last year sparked a firestorm of
criticism and a number of Republicans found themselves on the
defensive against angry senior citizens at local town hall
meetings. It was blamed for costing Republicans a seat in a
special New York congressional election.
Even though lawmakers acknowledge a need to shore up
Medicare, the revised plan is unlikely to advance this year
either since it has no chance of being considered by the
Democratic-led Senate.
Ryan argues his plan will not only rein in budget costs but
save the Medicare program for future generations. He argues that
controlling federal spending on Medicare and other health and
retirement programs is essential to cutting budget deficits and
avoiding big tax increases that Republicans argue would
devastate economic growth.
Democratic critics say they want to protect the current
system and argue the Republican alternative would increase
out-of-pocket expenses for the elderly.
The Democrats see in Ryan's Medicare plan a major
opportunity to attack vulnerable Republicans in congressional
races and are honing their line of attack.
"It is the defining issue between House Democrats and House
Republicans," said Representative Steve Israel, who heads the
House Democratic campaign committee.
In anticipation of the Democratic attack against the Ryan
plan, Republicans have launched a counter-offensive to highlight
$500 billion in spending cuts to providers that were part of
President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul. Polling data show
that the 2010 law, which is now being challenged in the U.S.
Supreme Court, remains unpopular with voters.