By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, April 24
WASHINGTON, April 24 Aiming to acquire more
budget powers and take a swipe at Obamacare, Republicans will
likely scrap a proposal that stirred controversy and helped
launch Wisconsin congressman Paul Ryan on the national stage:
privatizing the Medicare health program.
Ryan's bold Medicare "premium support" plan would be
sacrificed to ensure passage of Congress' first full budget in
six years and allow Republicans a rare opportunity to use a
powerful procedural tool to ease passage of other legislation.
Dropping the fiscal conservative's signature plan, which had
little chance of enactment, is one sign of how the
Republican-controlled House and Senate are trying to show they
can govern effectively as they seek to win the White House in
2016.
Republicans are hoping to use the power known as budget
"reconciliation" to pass a bill to repeal or replace President
Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, known as "Obamacare," a
long-standing goal of the party.
For many House Republicans, a shot at dismantling Obamacare
has become the overarching budget goal, eclipsing other partisan
policy proposals driven by Tea Party conservatives to slash
spending on costly federal benefits programs.
While Obama would be sure to veto such a bill, he could be
forced to compromise more with Republicans if a Supreme Court
ruling on the legality of federal Obamacare subsidies goes
against the government in June.
"To me the only thing that makes a real difference now is
are we going to have a vote to repeal Obamacare," said
Representative Tim Huelskamp, a conservative Republican from
Kansas.
By invoking reconciliation, Republicans would only need a
simple majority in the Senate to pass such legislation, rather
than a nearly impossible 60-vote threshold to dismantle Obama's
signature domestic achievement.
Ryan's Medicare plan, adopted by the House for five straight
years, made him the guru of Republicans' drive to shrink
government and elevated him to his party's vice presidential
candidacy in 2012.
The plan calls for converting the popular fee-for-service
healthcare program into a system of subsidies for seniors to buy
coverage from private insurers or a scaled-back Medicare
starting in 2024.
POLITICALLY RISKY MEDICARE PLAN
Republican lawmakers and aides in both the House and Senate
say that a deal nearing completion to work out differences
between the two chambers' budget plans will instead use the
Senate's adoption of Medicare savings goals that are similar to
those proposed by Obama this year.
"We're going to stick with the Senate language on Medicare,"
said Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a member of the
budget negotiating panel.
Republican Representative Mick Mulvaney also said Obamacare
was the bigger priority.
"Would I be willing to make compromises on Medicare premium
support in exchange for stronger reconciliation language on
Obamacare? The answer is yes," he told Reuters.
Most of what will be passed in the Republican budget plan,
including domestic spending cuts aimed at eliminating deficits
within 10 years, will be cast aside.
The real action is just now getting underway as
appropriations committees start to craft fiscal 2016 spending
bills for government agencies and the military. Debate over
these spending levels will come to a head this fall as a new
government shutdown deadline looms on Oct. 1 with a federal debt
limit increase needed perhaps a month later.
Any tinkering with Medicare has long been seen as
politically risky, especially for candidates in states with
large senior citizen populations, such as Florida, Arizona, West
Virginia, Maine, Pennsylvania and Iowa.
Ryan ignored such logic when he floated his Medicare plan as
part of his first budget in 2011. It was a bombshell, prompting
Democrats to claim it would gut Medicare's promise of guaranteed
healthcare and "voucherize" the program.
One Democratic TV attack ad depicted a Ryan impersonator
pushing a wheelchair-bound elderly woman over a cliff.
Now, Ryan has moved to become chairman of the powerful
House's tax-writing committee and has steered clear of budget
policy.
Asked by Reuters this week to comment on prospects for his
Medicare plan surviving the budget negotiations, Ryan said he
did not have time to talk.
His spokesman Brendan Buck said: "The chairman is confident
the budget will allow the House to continue to pursue the
important kinds of reforms needed to save Medicare."
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Stuart Grudgings)