WASHINGTON May 2 White House budget director
Mick Mulvaney accused Democrats on Tuesday of trying to make
President Donald Trump look bad by claiming victory in budget
negotiations and added that a government shutdown might be
inevitable if they do not act better.
Asked about Trump's tweet about a possible government
shutdown in September, Mulvaney said: "I think the president is
frustrated with the fact that he negotiated in good faith with
the Democrats and they went out to try to spike the football and
make him look bad."
"We've got a lot to do between now and September. I don't
anticipate a shutdown in September, but if the Democrats aren't
going to behave any better than they have in the last couple of
days, it may be inevitable," he said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)