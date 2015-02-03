By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Feb 2 - NASA wants to hike
spending by 50 percent on a program to help two commercial
companies develop space taxis to ferry crew to the International
Space Station, the agency's 2016 spending plan shows.
The move is part of the Obama Administration's proposal to
boost NASA's budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 to
$18.5 billion, a $519 million increase over the current year.
The plan includes an increase to $1.24 billion in spending
to help Boeing and privately owned Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX, develop and test commercial space taxis
needed to fly crew to and from the International Space Station.
Congress allotted $805 million for the so-called Commercial
Crew program for the current fiscal year, which ends on Sept.
30. The White House wants additional money to keep both Boeing
and SpaceX on track to take over station crew ferry flights from
Russia before the end of 2017, NASA Chief Financial Officer
David Radzanowski told reporters on a conference call.
If Congress does not fund the $1.244 billion, NASA will be
unable to pay for development milestones planned for SpaceX and
Boeing, he said.
"As a result we will not be able to certify the development
of those services by the end of 2017. That's the outcome,"
Radzanowski said.
NASA figures it will pay an average of $58 million per seat
on the U.S. space taxies, compared to the more than $70 million
Russia currently charges for rides on its Soyuz capsules.
The United States has been without its own human space
transportation system since it retired the space shuttles in
2011.
Obama's 2016 budget for NASA maintains development of the
heavy-lift Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule,
intended to carry astronauts beyond Earth's orbit for the first
time since the 1960s-era Apollo moon program. NASA plans to
spend $2.5 billion on the program, with the rocket's debut test
flight slated for November 2018. The budget is about $400
million less than what NASA is spending in 2015, a cutback that
already sparked a sharp rebuke from Texas Republican Lemar
Smith, who chairs the House Science Committee.
"I am disappointed that the budget request does not
adequately support the programs that will take us farther into
space to destinations like Mars," Smith said in a statement.
The new spending plan shifts responsibility for the
country's non-military Earth-monitoring satellites to NASA from
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which under the
proposal would operate only weather satellites.
The 2016 budget also funds an airplane-based astronomical
observatory that was revived by Congress after the White House
cut funding last year and continues development of a robotic
mission to Jupiter's ocean-bearing moon Europa, another project
championed by Congress.
(irene.klotz@thomsonreuters.com; editing by Andrew Hay)