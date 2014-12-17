WASHINGTON Dec 16 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday signed a $1.1 trillion spending bill passed by Congress
last week that lifted the threat of a government shutdown.
The legislation funds most government agencies through
September 2015. The Department of Homeland Security will be
treated differently, getting a funding extension only through
Feb. 27, by which time Republicans will control both chambers of
Congress.
Passage of the 1,603-page bill was a long struggle in the
Senate and the House of Representatives marked by bitter
disputes over changes to banking regulations and Obama's recent
executive order on immigration.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)