WASHINGTON, March 12 President Barack Obama's
fiscal 2016 budget proposal would shrink U.S. deficits by $1.232
trillion over 10 years compared to those expected under current
tax and spending laws, the Congressional Budget Office said on
Thursday.
The reduction is largely due to Obama's proposals for fewer
tax deductions and exclusions for the wealthy and plans for
lower spending on military operations in Afghanistan.
For fiscal 2016, the first full year under Obama's fiscal
blueprint if Congress were to adopt it, the deficit would fall
to $380 billion from $455 billion, CBO's latest forecast under
current laws.
