By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 12 President Barack Obama's
fiscal 2016 budget proposal would shrink U.S. deficits by $1.232
trillion over 10 years compared to those expected under current
tax and spending laws, the Congressional Budget Office said on
Thursday.
The deficit reduction, although smaller than that claimed by
the White House, is largely due to Obama's proposals for higher
taxes on the wealthy, his plans for lower spending on military
operations in Afghanistan and net savings from proposed
immigration reforms, the CBO said.
For fiscal 2016, the first full year under Obama's fiscal
blueprint if Congress were to adopt it, the deficit would fall
to $380 billion from $455 billion, the CBO's latest forecast
under current laws.
But Congress routinely casts aside the president's budget
request and passes its own budget and spending bills. Next week,
Republican-controlled budget committees in the House and Senate
intend to unveil their own proposals for budgets that eliminate
deficits within 10 years, with deep spending cuts expected for
some federal benefits programs.
Under the analysis from the non-partisan CBO, near term
deficits under Obama's proposal would be smaller than those
forecast by the White House Office of Management and Budget,
while deficits in later years are larger.
The CBO's fiscal 2016 deficit estimate is $94 billion less
than the White House $474 billion estimate, a trend that
continues through about 2019, when they grow larger in CBO
analysis.
The CBO's estimate for a cumulative deficit of $5.977
trillion from 2016 through 2025 is $303 billion higher than the
White House's forecast.
The CBO said its estimates for spending on federal benefits
and interest costs are lower in the near term than the White
House estimates. But the CBO's estimated revenues will grow more
slowly later in the decade due to its assumptions for reduced
economic growth and lower effective tax rates on corporate
profits and other income.
