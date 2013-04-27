By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, April 27 President Barack Obama
chided Republicans on Saturday for approving a plan to ease
air-traffic delays caused by federal spending cuts while leaving
budget cuts that affect children and the elderly untouched.
The Senate and the House of Representatives backed a plan
this week to give the Department of Transportation flexibility
to cover immediate salaries of air traffic controllers at the
Federal Aviation Administration who had been furloughed as part
of budget cuts known as "sequester."
The furloughs, which started Sunday, led to take-off and
landing delays at airports nationwide.
"This week, the sequester hurt travelers, who were stuck for
hours in airports and on planes, and rightly frustrated by
it. And, maybe because they fly home each weekend, the members
of Congress who insisted these cuts take hold finally realized
that they actually apply to them too," Obama said in his weekly
radio and Internet address.
"So Congress passed a temporary fix. A Band-Aid. But these
cuts are scheduled to keep falling across other parts of the
government that provide vital services for the American people,"
he said.
Despite the chiding, White House spokesman Jay Carney said
on Friday that Obama would sign the bill.
In his address, broadcast on Saturday morning, Obama noted
that the cuts were affecting social programs and should be
replaced with less arbitrary spending reductions.
"There is only one way to truly fix the sequester: by
replacing it before it causes further damage," Obama said,
adding he hoped members of Congress would feel the same sense of
urgency they felt with the FAA cuts on other programs.
"They may not feel the pain felt by kids kicked off Head
Start, or the 750,000 Americans projected to lose their jobs
because of these cuts, or the long-term unemployed who will be
further hurt by them. But that pain is real," he said.