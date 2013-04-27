By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, April 27 President Barack Obama
chided Republicans on Saturday for approving a plan to ease
air-traffic delays caused by federal spending cuts while leaving
budget cuts that affect children and the elderly untouched.
The Senate and the House of Representatives backed a plan
this week to give the Department of Transportation flexibility
to cover immediate salaries of air traffic controllers at the
Federal Aviation Administration who had been furloughed as part
of budget cuts known as the "sequester."
The furloughs, which started Sunday, led to take-off and
landing delays at airports nationwide.
"This week, the sequester hurt travelers, who were stuck for
hours in airports and on planes, and rightly frustrated by
it. And, maybe because they fly home each weekend, the members
of Congress who insisted these cuts take hold finally realized
that they actually apply to them too," Obama said in his weekly
radio and Internet address.
"So Congress passed a temporary fix. A Band-Aid. But these
cuts are scheduled to keep falling across other parts of the
government that provide vital services for the American people,"
he said.
White House spokesman Jay Carney, however, said on Friday
that Obama would sign the bill.
Republicans painted the bill as a response to poor governing
on Obama's part.
"This week, many Americans had their flights delayed or
canceled because of the way in which the Obama administration
chose to implement the president's automatic sequestration
cuts. Travelers were fed up, and rightly so," said
Representative Bill Shuster in the weekly Republican address.
Shuster, the chairman of the transportation and
infrastructure committee in the House of Representatives, blamed
the delays on shoddy implementation of the budget cuts that
became effective early last month.
"There are some in the Obama administration who thought
inflicting pain on the public would give the president more
leverage to avoid making necessary spending cuts, and to impose
more tax hikes on the American people," he said.
"So rather than fix the problem immediately, the Obama
administration spent days claiming its hands were tied, when
just the opposite was true."
Though they disagree on the specifics, both Shuster and
Obama said the sequester should be replaced with less arbitrary
spending reductions.
In his address, broadcast on Saturday morning, Obama noted
that the cuts were affecting social programs.
"There is only one way to truly fix the sequester: by
replacing it before it causes further damage," Obama said,
adding he hoped that members of Congress would feel the same
sense of urgency they felt with the FAA cuts on other programs.
"They may not feel the pain felt by kids kicked off Head
Start, or the 750,000 Americans projected to lose their jobs
because of these cuts, or the long-term unemployed who will be
further hurt by them. But that pain is real," he said.