WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that Republicans' latest budget proposal does not "reflect the future," and he expected a thorough debate on the plan.

Republicans in the House of Representatives proposed a budget that would eliminate government deficits by 2024 by cutting social programs and domestic spending and attempting to repeal Obama's signature health reform law. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)