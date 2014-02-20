By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Feb 20 President Barack Obama on
Thursday dropped a measure to trim cost-of-living increases in
Social Security from an upcoming budget proposal in an
election-year move that may insulate fellow Democrats facing
heat from senior voters.
The White House said Obama's budget proposal for the 2015
fiscal year, to be released on March 4, will not include a plan
he made last year that represented an effort to gain some
Republican support and break through congressional gridlock.
Dropping the offer this year is a sign Democrats are girding
for November congressional elections and in no mood to risk
supporting proposals that could cost them votes from seniors on
Election Day on Nov. 4.
Obama had offered to make a controversial change in how the
government calculates inflation for Social Security and other
federal benefits in a way that could lead to cuts in benefits
for some Americans.
But since Republicans have never come forward to identify
tax loopholes for the wealthy or corporations in return for
Obama's concession, the Social Security proposal was dropped,
White House officials said.
One official said Republicans had shown a lack of
willingness to negotiate on a deficit reduction deal, "refusing
to identify even one unfair tax loophole they would be willing
to close despite the president's willingness to put tough things
on the table."
The move was greeted with derision from Republicans on
Capitol Hill.
"This reaffirms what has become all too apparent: The
president has no interest in doing anything, even modest, to
address our looming debt crisis," said Brendan Buck, spokesman
for John Boehner, the speaker of the U.S. House of
Representatives and the top Republican in Washington.
Politically, the move could help Democrats facing tough
re-election campaigns in mid-term congressional elections in
November, when traditionally the party in power in the White
House loses seats.
The AARP, an association for older Americans, had urged its
members to protest the cuts, saying they would hurt seniors.
Democrats were thrilled by Obama's decision. They are
fighting to hang on to control of the U.S. Senate in November
elections and pick up seats in the Republican-controlled House.
Democratic Senator Mark Pryor of Arkansas, facing a tough
re-election fight this year, said he had fought against the
president's proposal.
"With over 400,000 seniors in our state relying on these
earned benefits, I'm glad the president heeded my call and
withdrew his reckless proposal," he said.
JOBS, TRAINING, PRE-SCHOOL
The budget offer will adhere to spending levels agreed to in
a two-year bipartisan budget deal that was achieved at the end
of last year, White House officials said, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
It will include a $56 billion initiative aimed at making
good on Obama's promises of expanding U.S. manufacturing jobs,
expanding college training programs and apprenticeships and
helping states expand pre-school programs.
The officials said this initiative will be fully paid for in
the budget through closing some tax loopholes for wealthy
Americans and corporations and reforming spending programs, but
they were not specific.
In past budget proposals, the Obama administration has
sought to end billions of dollars in tax loopholes that, for
instance, benefit the oil and gas industry.
The Obama budget will include new proposals, including
expanded tax credits for the working poor, the officials said.
The offer to trim Social Security costs remains on the table
"for whenever the Republicans decide they want to engage in a
serious discussion about a balanced plan to deal with our
long-term challenges," a White House official said.
Indeed, the Obama budget figures to emphasize Democratic
priorities rather than seek a middle ground between Democrats'
desires and Republican insistence on cutting spending to bring
down chronic annual budget deficits.
"President Obama's budget will be a powerful statement of
Democratic principles," said Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid,
a Nevada Democrat.
Senior administration officials who briefed reporters said
reducing deficits remain a priority but that a sizeable decrease
in deficit spending in recent years has made this not as big a
priority as previously.
The Congressional Budget Office forecasts that deficits for
the next few years will be about half that of the more than $1
trillion in each of Obama's recession-shadowed first four years
in office.
A year ago Obama engaged in a charm offensive seeking to
build support among Democrats and Republicans for a long-term
deficit reduction deal that would be built around entitlement
reforms and changes to the tax code.
That initiative fizzled as partisan budget battles raged,
climaxing in a 16-day government shutdown and close brush with a
debt default in October.
The senior official said Obama would still like a deal, but
that it is not as mathematically urgent because deficit spending
has fallen and at any rate, the Republican House has shown no
inclination to agree to one.