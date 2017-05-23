By Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 23 President Donald Trump’s
proposals to slash federal aid to the poor, the sick and people
living in rural areas reflect conservatives' demands for a
smaller federal government but target many of the very people
who voted for him last November.
In his first detailed budget submission to Congress on
Tuesday, Trump requested major reductions to programs that help
poor families afford groceries and poor and disabled people get
healthcare.
Job training for unemployed coal miners would be threatened
and drug treatment programs would face cuts at a time when
heroin and prescription pill addictions are tearing at rural
America. Subsidies for commercial air travel in rural areas
would be cut by more than half.
The White House said many of the proposed cuts were aimed at
ineffective programs and that the savings were needed to help
balance the budget in 10 years and finance increased spending
for defense and other programs.
Some Republicans in Congress cheered Trump's budget.
Representative Mark Meadows, who heads the House of
Representatives' hard-right Freedom Caucus, called it "a great
step forward" for conservatives, adding: "It's all about
economic growth."
But many other Republican lawmakers, seeing a budget they
think will be tough to sell back home, greeted it warily.
"These cuts that are being proposed are draconian. They're
not mere savings. They're really deep, deep cuts," said
Republican Representative Hal Rogers, whose eastern Kentucky
district relies heavily on federal aid.
Trump trounced Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election
in Kentucky, 63 percent to 33 percent, winning every region
except the urban Louisville and Lexington areas.
Rogers, a 36-year congressman, said the Republican president
remained popular in his district, but added: "We have not yet
had a chance to see how (voters) will react to his budget
proposals."
It is unclear if the Republican-controlled House and Senate
will be able to pass a budget blueprint for the fiscal year
starting on Oct. 1. Democratic votes would also likely be needed
to pass the fiscal 2018 spending bills needed to carry out
budget priorities.
But the proposed reductions could trigger a backlash for
Republicans, complicating efforts to keep control of the U.S.
Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. Trump's own base of
political support also could be undermined.
LOOKING AT THINGS DIFFERENTLY
Republican Representative Tom Cole, who represents an
Oklahoma district that the Almanac of American Politics
described as "countrified," predicted "Congress would look at
some of those things differently" from the Trump
administration's budget.
Cole oversees spending on health and social welfare programs
as chairman of a House Appropriations panel and has a medical
research facility important to his district that relies on
federal funding.
"The National Institutes of Health is not likely to be cut.
I think CDC (Centers for Disease Control) is not likely to be
cut. I think that is ill-advised personally," Cole told
reporters.
Atop Rogers' list of worries is Trump's proposed elimination
of the $146 million Appalachian Regional Commission that has
helped bring projects such as job training to unemployed coal
miners, a broadband technology center to Kentucky and high-tech
medical equipment to impoverished regions.
The food stamp program, which helps low-income and disabled
people buy groceries, would be reduced by $200 billion over 10
years.
According to U.S. Department of Agriculture figures, bedrock
Republican states that Trump won have long food-stamp rolls: 3.8
million people in Texas, 682,077 in Vice President Mike Pence's
home state of Indiana, 815,000 in Alabama and 1.6 million in
Georgia, for example.
Trump got broad support in last November's election in
counties with high numbers of white voters who receive food
stamps. He was victorious in 991 of the 1,093 counties studied
by the U.S. Census Bureau where the percentage of white
households receiving food stamps exceeds the national average.
Some Republican lawmakers welcomed the budget cuts.
"I think we're way over in the number of people who have
been able to qualify for food stamps," said John Carter, who
represents a central Texas district.
'SENDS THE RIGHT SIGNALS'
Trump's proposed budget cuts would help pay for a 10 percent
buildup in defense spending for next year, and help finance a
wall on the southwest border that Trump previously had promised
would be paid for by Mexico, something the Mexican government
has adamantly said it will not do.
The Medicaid healthcare plan for the poor is slated for
about an $800 billion cut, reversing the expansion that former
Democratic President Barack Obama's signature Affordable Care
Act, popularly known as Obamacare, brought to Republican states
like West Virginia, Arkansas and Kentucky with large populations
of poor people.
"Most of the (budget) cuts will focus on programs for low-
income folks and public investments," said Maya MacGuineas,
president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget,
which pushes for long-term fixes to Washington's debt problems.
Levi Russell, spokesman for Americans for Prosperity, the
conservative group backed by billionaire Charles Koch, applauded
Trump's call to balance the budget within 10 years, cut taxes
and roll back regulations - moves he said would stimulate job
growth.
"It sends all of the right signals for the first time in
nearly a decade - a budget that actually is focused on the best
interests of the American taxpayer rather than what's popular in
Washington," he said.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by David
Shepardson, Howard Schneider and Ginger Gibson; Editing by Caren
Bohan and Peter Cooney)