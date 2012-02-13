WASHINGTON Feb 13 The Pentagon's top
budget official on Monday acknowledged that slowing down
production on some weapons programs and truncating others would
raise the unit cost in some cases.
Undersecretary of Defense Robert Hale said it was a "fair
point" that delays could increase costs, but said the Pentagon
needed to make the cuts to reach its goal of cutting defense
spending by $487 billion over the next decade.
He said procurement was hit harder than other areas in
fiscal 2013, which begins Oct. 1, accounting for nearly 40
percent of the overall reduction in the Pentagon budget. But he
told reporters that troop reductions would result in greater
declines in military personnel spending in the coming years.