* Outgoing defense chief warns budget concerns undermining
security
* Pentagon on brink of having to cut $46 billion over seven
months
* Move could mean unpaid leave for 800,000 civilian Pentagon
workers
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 Defense Secretary Leon Panetta
delayed deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group to the
Middle East due to budget uncertainty on Wednesday, hours after
warning that financial concerns were a threat to U.S. security.
The outgoing Pentagon chief delayed the deployment of the
USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and the USS Gettysburg
guided missile cruiser, which were due to leave Virginia later
this week, because of uncertainty over the department's
finances, Pentagon spokesman George Little said.
"Facing budget uncertainty ... the U.S. Navy made this
request to the secretary and he approved," Little said in a
statement. "This prudent decision enables the U.S. Navy to
maintain these ships to deploy on short notice in the event they
are needed to respond to national security contingencies."
The decision leaves the United States with one aircraft
carrier in the tense Gulf region, the same force level it has
had since December. Little said the U.S. presence was "robust,"
with a mix of ships and warplanes that could respond to any
contingencies.
The decision to delay the carrier deployment came hours
after Panetta warned in one of his final speeches as U.S.
defense secretary that lurching from budget crisis to budget
crisis was threatening U.S. national security.
He told students at Georgetown University that Congress'
failure to deal with the government's financial problems put the
Defense Department on the brink of having to absorb $46 billion
in spending cuts over seven months.
The cuts, which are due to go into force on March 1 unless
Congress acts to avert them, would require the Pentagon to put
as many as 800,000 civilian employees on unpaid leave for 22
work days, reduce Navy operations in the western Pacific by up
to one-third and cut Air Force flying hours, Panetta said.
"It's difficult to believe, frankly, that the Congress would
simply stand aside and ... allow the defense, economy and
quality of life of America to be irreparably damaged," Panetta
told the students.
"But time and again they have postponed action and instead
have fallen into a pattern of constant partisanship and gridlock
and recrimination."
Panetta's remarks come as the Pentagon is struggling to deal
with the current budget climate. Halfway through the 2013 fiscal
year, Congress has yet to appropriate money for the Pentagon.
Instead, it is funding the department with a "continuing
resolution" that keeps spending at 2012 levels.
The Pentagon, which was already implementing a $487 billion
reduction in defense spending over a decade, is facing the
possibility of a $500 billion across-the-board cut over 10 years
under a process known as sequestration, beginning March 1,
unless Congress can agree on alternative savings.
Concerned about Congress' inability to reach a deal,
Pentagon officials have ordered the military services to begin
taking immediate action to reduce costs and to report back this
week on how they will implement additional cuts if the
sequestration takes effect.
The Navy is planning to reduce short-term spending by about
$6.3 billion, including cancelling maintenance for dozens of
ships and aircraft in the third and fourth quarters, reducing
ship and aircraft operating hours and eliminating 1,121
temporary workers, mainly in shipyards and base support.
If additional budget cuts are implemented on March 1, the
Navy will consider reducing the number of aircraft carrier
strike groups in the Middle East region from two to one, cutting
flying hours on carrier-deployed aircraft in the Middle East by
55 percent and cancelling several submarine deployments.
Southeastern Virginia would be hardest hit by the Navy
spending reductions, facing cuts of about $1.4 billion in
shipyard and other work, according to a draft plan provided by
Navy officials. California would be second-hardest hit, with
more than $681 million in cuts.
The U.S. Air Force will have to curtail its orders for
Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet, restructure a
$52 billion tanker contract with Boeing Co and reduce
flying hours by 18 percent if the new budget cuts occur, the
service said in a draft plan.
The Army plans to release 1,300 temporary employees, cut
base operations by up to 30 percent and cancel ground and air
maintenance in the third and fourth quarters, according to a
draft plan obtained by AOL Defense and posted online.
If sequestration goes into effect, the Army would have to
further curtail maintenance on vehicles, weapons and radios, the
plan said.
It also could have difficulty meeting its payroll, even if
it furloughed all civilian employees for 22 work days, unless
Congress agreed to let it shift funding between its different
budgetary accounts, the plan said.