By Jim Wolf and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 The Pentagon may have to kill
or cut some arms programs and slow spending on research and
development even if Congress delays automatic budget cuts due to
take effect in January, the top U.S. arms buyer said on
Wednesday.
Chief executives of major U.S. arms makers told Reuters this
week that they are preparing for a significant decline in
Pentagon spending even if the nearly $500 billion
across-the-board cuts are averted.
The automatic cuts, called sequestration, are set to kick in
on Jan. 2 unless Congress acts to delay or repeal a mandated
$1.2 trillion in federal deficit-reduction measures by then.
The sequester would trim about 11 percent uniformly from
each of the Defense Department's 2,500 or so budget items other
than military pay, which has been shielded by President Barack
Obama, the Pentagon's acquisition chief, Frank Kendall, told an
industry conference.
These automatic reductions would be on top of another $487
billion in Pentagon budget cuts already mandated that would come
over a decade from the growth the administration previously had
planned.
If January's cuts are held off, the Defense Department could
manage any subsequently required budget cuts more efficiently
than the pending meat-ax approach, the arms buyer said.
In this case, "we will probably end up with a mix" of
reduced arms production, slowed research and development
spending and "maybe some cuts, kills of programs as well" -
assuming required spending cuts similar to the looming 11
percent but not uniform across all accounts, Kendall said.
He said any such additional budget cuts, if in fact
required, likely would come largely from the Pentagon's
so-called investment accounts - the arms purchases and research
and development contracts that fuel earnings of contractors such
as Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co, Northrop
Grumman Corp, Raytheon Co and General Dynamics
.
COUNTING ON CONGRESS
"We're counting on Congress to avoid" sequestration, Kendall
told the conference known as ComDef. "It doesn't allow us to
prioritize is the problem."
"It doesn't allow us to find the things that are least
important to us," he added. "It doesn't allow us to avoid some
of the damage that would be done by this kind of a mechanism."
The likelihood is that Congress will agree to a continuing
resolution, probably for six months, Kendall said. Such a
measure is used to fund the government if a formal
appropriations bill has not been signed into law by the end of
the fiscal year.
The top Republican and top Democrat in Congress struck a
tentative deal in July to extend funding for federal agencies
through March 2013, calling a truce in at least part of
Washington's multi-front battle over taxes and spending.
Separately, talks are under way among lawmakers aimed at
postponing the Jan. 2 automatic spending cuts, or at least the
defense half of them. Some have said a six-month delay would
give Congress time to sort out a deficit-reduction approach that
is more strategic and targeted.
The Defense Department has cancelled about 50 significant
weapons programs since 2008, saving more than $300 billion in
projected costs over what would have been their useful lives,
Brett Lambert, a deputy secretary of defense for manufacturing,
told Reuters later on Wednesday.
Kendall did not specify which programs he thought might be
vulnerable to termination as part of further belt-tightening.
"There really aren't many (programs) left to go after" that
are not essential, he said.
Wes Bush, Northrop Grumman's chief executive, said it would
be tough for lawmakers to reach a deal to avert sequestration
before the November 6 presidential election but "we should all
have the expectation that Congress can come together to act"
between the election and the end of the year.
Even if sequestration is averted, he made clear that he
expected further Pentagon budget cuts.
"The reality is the magnitude of the federal budget
challenge that the nation faces is going to demand that every
component of the budget play a part," he told Reuters Wednesday.
Mike Petters, chief executive of warship-builder Huntington
Ingalls Industries, told Reuters he expects sequestration to
kick in as scheduled, forcing "the right debate, which is how
are we going to allocate our resources here?"