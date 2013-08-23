* Top priority is to avoid blame for a government shutdown
* May link raising debt limit to Obamacare, tax reform,
Keystone
* Republicans aim to use sequester as leverage
By Caren Bohan and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 Republican plans for tackling
two looming fiscal battles began to take shape this week as
House of Representatives leaders made clear they want to pass a
temporary measure to avoid a possible government shutdown while
pushing for U.S. budget austerity.
With lawmakers away in their home districts for the summer
break, Republican leaders have been weighing their approach to
two upcoming budget standoffs with President Barack Obama - over
the annual spending bill and the impending debt limit increase.
Republicans came away bruised from fights over the two
issues in the past. Aides said no final decisions have been made
and it may take a few weeks to hammer out a strategy that could
be embraced by a party known for its fractiousness.
House Speaker John Boehner used a conference call with
members on Thursday to brief them on the ideas being considered,
and how best to use the confrontations to put pressure on the
Democratic president.
The options include using a deadline in November for raising
the nation's borrowing limit as leverage to push Republican
causes. Their main priorities are weakening Obama's signature
healthcare changes, securing broad tax reforms and getting Obama
to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada and the
northern states to Texas Gulf refineries.
Boehner's immediate priority is to avoid a political
backlash should Republicans and Obama fail to agree on a budget
by Oct. 1.
Without a deal, the government would shut down. Republican
leaders fear their party would end up getting blamed, leading to
disastrous results in the 2014 congressional elections.
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN THREAT
Boehner emphasized on the conference call that he wanted to
move quickly when Congress returns to Washington on Sept. 9, and
pass a short-term measure that would keep the government funded
for about two months past the Oct. 1 deadline.
That would not only avert the threat of a government
shutdown but also mean the fight over spending for the next
fiscal year would coincide with the second major confrontation
-- over raising the limit on the country's borrowing.
"I think it's a very good strategy for the (Republican
Party) to avoid a shutdown," said Greg Valliere, chief political
strategist with Potomac Research Group.
"It's the one thing that could jeopardize their control of
the House and their chances (of taking over the Senate). So why
not dump all the issues into a debt ceiling fight? I think
that's the way Boehner will go."
But whether the Republican rank-and-file will go with
Boehner on that strategy is another question entirely.
Eighty House members, led by Congressman Mark Meadows of
North Carolina, have signed a letter to the speaker urging him
to back a strategy of the conservative Tea Party movement to
threat a government shutdown to try to gut funding for the
healthcare reforms.
It is also unclear whether the Democrat-led Senate would
vote in favor of a short-term funding bill.
When asked if Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid would allow
his chamber to vote on Boehner's tentative proposal, a Reid aide
said: "First, the House actually has to pass it."
BARGAINING OVER SPENDING CUTS
Boehner sees automatic spending cuts, known as the
"sequester" that were put in place earlier this year, as one
area where Republicans have leverage.
Well aware of differences even among Republicans over
whether to ease up on some of the cuts, Boehner urged lawmakers
to stand firm on that issue which many Republicans view as a
strong point for bargaining with Obama.
"The president is desperate to get rid of the sequester,"
Boehner said. "Our message will remain clear: until the
president agrees to better cuts and reforms that help grow the
economy and put us on path to a balanced budget, his sequester -
the sequester he himself proposed, insisted on, and signed into
law - stays in place."
Budget fights hold plenty of political dangers for both
Obama and House Republicans. Boehner on the call reminded House
members of the damage their party suffered when the government
shut down in 1995-1996.
Some conservative House lawmakers view the results of that
shutdown differently, arguing that it led to budget reforms.
In a fight over the debt limit in the summer of 2011,
Republicans got a large share of the blame when financial
markets sank amid fears that the country could suffer a
first-ever default on its credit obligations.
A last-minute deal was reached, but the country's
gold-plated credit rating took a hit. Though Obama did not
emerge from the standoff unscathed, many Americans perceived
Republicans to be too eager to provoke a fight.
In the 2012 showdown over what was known as the "fiscal
cliff" of tax hikes and budget cuts, Boehner's failure to unite
Republicans behind a strategy reinforced a perception of
dysfunction within his caucus.
Congressman Tom Cole, a Republican of Oklahoma and Boehner
ally, said there was a suggestion on Thursday's conference call
of another conversation sometime before the recess ends. "We
need to have more discussions," he said.