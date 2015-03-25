WASHINGTON, March 25 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voted to adopt a budget option favored by party leaders that slashes domestic spending by $5.5 trillion over 10 years while adding $38 billion in off-budget war funding without any offsetting savings.

The plan, narrowly approved by a 219-208 vote, was the only one of six alternatives considered on Wednesday that achieved a majority in the Republican-controlled chamber. A vote on final passage of the House's fiscal 2016 budget resolution is expected shortly. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)